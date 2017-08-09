Bella Thorne Parties With Nipples Showing In Sheer Bra & Leather Pants On Club Night

Bella Thorne was definitely the center of attention at LA’s Peppermint CLub on August 7 while she was partying in a tiny sheer bra and lace-up leather pants! She also rocked short black hair, and she looked kind of hot while flaunting her nipples.

We are not surprised anymore that she’s all about the #FreeThe Nipple trend.

Extra smiley around grumps @better2geth3r 🤘💎 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

The actress was spotted rocking a skimpy sheer top and bright red leather pants.

She showed off her sizzling dance moves on social media and she had fans drooling before she made an appearance at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.

She was living it up to the fullest, sharing clips of herself jamming out to Nirvana‘s song Smells Like Teen Spirit and more.

Bella is no stranger to flashing major skin on nights out, serving up the heat yet again at the chic lounge.

Rocking glittery makeup, a short black wig, and bright red lipstick — she was ready to make a major fashion statement!

On the other hand, things have been really heating up between Bella and the tattooed hip-hop artist BlackBear.

She posted on Instagram on August 6 a picture of her topless after she had enjoyed a relaxing massage gifted by her baby.

Bsquared 🌈🔛🌸 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Even if her fans think that she has found her match, a source close to her told everyone that as far as she is concerned, she is still single.

‘She doesn’t want to make anything serious with anyone now. She’s just having fun and dating around.’

She has been stepping up her fitness game recently, and she shared some clips while exercising at home.

‘Back to working out,’ she captioned a sexy picture on August 5, showing her doing squats and leg lifts while dressed in a tiny bikini. ‘When you cancel your whole day because your skin looks so f***ing bad,’ she captioned one photo while showing off her insanely toned abs.