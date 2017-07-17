Bella Thorne On Scott Disick: “I Was Never With Him Sexually”

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick’s rendezvous seems to be over for the time being. The 19-year-old actress wants to clear some things up about what exactly went down between the two of them.

Disick and Thorne made headlines everywhere when the two were seen together in Hollywood and then skipped off to Cannes. Scott’s revolving door of women and hardcore partying seemingly upset the Disney star when she flew back to the states and reunited with ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey.

Maybe Bella wasn’t so bothered by the behavior of the reality star because they started hanging out again just a few short weeks after. However, the “Famous in Love” cast member wants to set the record straight — she never slept with the father of three.

During her visit to “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” Bella stated: “I was never with him sexually.”

She goes on to say that she didn’t see one episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” until she started talking to him and feels that it’s unfortunate that he’s always someone who gets “picked on.”

Thorne also addressed the rumors of an alleged beef with the Jenner sisters. Apparently, she was close friends with Kylie at one point and has nothing against them.

Fans find it hard to believe that Scott didn’t sleep with the teen because of the pictures that were released of them canoodling by the pool, but if they haven’t actually hooked up, sources say that this could be one big stunt to further her career.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is being the best mom she can to her children and enjoying her time with a 24-year-old model.

Another topic that was brought up was the situation with her exes that went public last year. Bella claims that the rumored Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth love triangle was blown out of proportion and she was not with Tyler when she was dating the singer.

What do you think about Bella Thorne’s fling with Scott Disick? Was it all for publicity?