Bella Thorne Looks Red Hot In Sexy Shower Photoshoot; Check Out The Picture!

Bella Thorne served up another sexy look on her Instagram account. What’s strange is that now, she is fully dressed!

Bella switched up her look on August 2 when she posted a sexy photo of herself fully dressed on her Instagram.

No high-thigh stockings, no see-through bras, and no white cotton patines! Is that you, Bella?

Serving a looook💎💍 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

She ditched all those things for a more cleaned up vibe, as she rocked a skin-tight red dress, a matching leather jacket, and leopard-print stilettos.

The bombshell also temporarily said goodbye to her blonde extensions and threw on a red wig instead.

‘Serving up a loooook,’ she captioned the picture with a diamond and engagement ring emoji! What could that mean?

We’re not sure, but her rumored new boyfriend, BlackBear, responded with his own engagement ring emoji, begging her to serve him.

She promised her fans a big surprise for today but what could it be? Could this new look be for a music video perhaps?

‘Exciting news breaks tomorrow!!! Guess what it is,’ she teased her six million Twitter followers on Aug. 1.

So far, nothing major has dropped, but if her announcement is anything like her Just Call single with Prince Fox, we’re going to be blown away!

The duo released the sexiest song of the summer on June 29, and now music fanatics can’t wait for the upcoming music video.

Maybe that’s what Bella is currently working on in this sizzling secretary-inspired outfit.

#ad Hanging with @buxomcosmetics in LA to celebrate New Big Tease Plumping Mascara. Loved chatting with @davidb529 and meeting the Buxom #bandofbabes! A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

She has always managed to get lots of compliments from her social media posts, and now her current boyfriend BlackBear can get in line.

It looks like Bella jumped ships from Scott Disick to the hip hopper lately. They are totally inseparable now as they were seen lots of times partying until morning and hitting up the night clubs. They are even licking each other’s faces all over town these days!