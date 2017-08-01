Bella Thorne Licks Rumored BF BlackBear Wearing Lacy Bra During Steamy PDA Session

Bella Thorne can’t keep her hand and her tongue off Blackbear. Check out the pics where she is licking his ear, and he grabs her butt!

These days, relationships are not official until you show your affection in an Instagram photo.

Bsquared 🌈🔛🌸 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

It looks like Bella and Blackbear are a couple. She showed off a PDA filled picture with the hip hop star whose real name is Matthew Tyler Musto on July 31.

It looks like the two of them can’t keep their hand off each other. The actress is wearing just a lacy bra on top while she is throwing her arms around his neck for a hug.

To let everybody know that she is very into him, she leans and puts her tongue in his ear. We don’t think that you do this with someone who is just a friend.

Blackbear can be seen smiling from ear to ear to be the subject of Bella attention and affection.

He is also returning it by grabbing her behind over her white high-waisted jeans.

In a separate Snapchat pic, the couple can be seen in a strong grasp while sticking out their tongues, nearly licking each other!

He’s holding on tight to Bella’s neck while she’s got her hand on his bare torso. They’re both eyeing the camera with super naughty looks, and she’s wearing the same lace bra.

Side eye ❤️🔥 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Bella hinted a while ago that there could be something going on between them when she posted on Instagram a photo of them hanging out.

He was wearing a track suit, and she had on a big thick sweatshirt.

She was laughing and planting her face onto his arm while he didn’t show any outright affection for her. He just kept his hands to himself and looked off camera, not even facing her. Now they seem all over each other, and this shows us what a huge difference a week can make.