FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella thorne katy perry kristen bell barack obama john cena kevin durant kandi burruss tamar braxton t.i. Zonnique Pullins chris brown kendall jenner Karlie Kloss leonardo dicaprio john lennon blake shelton gwen stefani nicole kidman robert pattinson eva longoria celine dion chrissy teigen miley cyrus
Home » Awards

Bella Thorne Is A Goth Princess In All Black At The Teen Choice Awards

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/14/2017
0
0


Bella Thorne Is A Goth Princess In All Black At The Teen Choice AwardsSource: celebmafia.com

We are truly feeling Bella Thorne’s all-black style at the Teen Choice Awards and this includes her sexy top and leather pants. She rocked the blue carpet on Sunday, August 13, in Los Angeles, California.

Keeping her unique style, Bella went full sexy goth for the blue carpet wearing all-black with her bright fuchsia hair.

 

@bellathorne is in good form tonight at #TeenChoice! 🌟

A post shared by TC Headquarters (@teenchoicefox) on

She wore a black crop top/bralette featuring a metallic silver band underneath.

She covered that with a sheer, floor-length duster. Bella’s long legs were covered in black leather pants, which were slim fitting with a high waist.

For shoes, Bella was sky-high in her black platform sandals.

Her fuchsia hair didn’t add enough to her look so she added some gorgeous face paint with glitter.

She looked amazing especially with the touch of frosty blue eyeshadow that was featured in her makeup.

Everyone just loved the way she stuck with mostly silver jewelry except for the signature beaded bracelets that she wears non-stop on her right wrist.

Bella has such a great sense of style, and we love how she mixes current trends (like the high waist pants) with her personal touches.

We have to say; she was definitely a stand out on the Teen Choice Awards’ red carpet!

 

Giggles n glitter

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

In case you are wondering what else Bella has been up to, we can tell you one thing:  she has enough drama in her life that she doesn’t need to get involved in the ongoing soap opera that is Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship.

Though it seemed like Bella was about to start a steamy romance with The Lord, she made it ‘clear to [Scott] that she has moved on and refuses to be used as a revenge hookup,’ a source close to Bella stated.

Advertisement

‘Bella has fun with Scott and looks forward to always being his friend, but she has moved on from anything possibly romantic with him.’ It seems that now Bella is hanging out more with the hip hopper BlackBear.

Post Views: 0

Read more about bella thorne kourtney kardashian scott disick Blackbear Teen Choice Awards 2017

Advertisement

You may also like
Bella Thorne Goes Topless And Flashes Nipple While Painting Outside
08/12/2017
Could Scott Disick Be The Next ‘Bachelor’? He Wants To ‘Get Back’ At Kourtney Kardashian
08/11/2017
Kourtney Kardashian Is Having A Sexy Getaway With Younes Bendjima
08/09/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *