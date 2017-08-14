Bella Thorne Is A Goth Princess In All Black At The Teen Choice Awards

We are truly feeling Bella Thorne’s all-black style at the Teen Choice Awards and this includes her sexy top and leather pants. She rocked the blue carpet on Sunday, August 13, in Los Angeles, California.

Keeping her unique style, Bella went full sexy goth for the blue carpet wearing all-black with her bright fuchsia hair.

@bellathorne is in good form tonight at #TeenChoice! 🌟 A post shared by TC Headquarters (@teenchoicefox) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

She wore a black crop top/bralette featuring a metallic silver band underneath.

She covered that with a sheer, floor-length duster. Bella’s long legs were covered in black leather pants, which were slim fitting with a high waist.

For shoes, Bella was sky-high in her black platform sandals.

Her fuchsia hair didn’t add enough to her look so she added some gorgeous face paint with glitter.

She looked amazing especially with the touch of frosty blue eyeshadow that was featured in her makeup.

Everyone just loved the way she stuck with mostly silver jewelry except for the signature beaded bracelets that she wears non-stop on her right wrist.

Bella has such a great sense of style, and we love how she mixes current trends (like the high waist pants) with her personal touches.

We have to say; she was definitely a stand out on the Teen Choice Awards’ red carpet!

Giggles n glitter A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

In case you are wondering what else Bella has been up to, we can tell you one thing: she has enough drama in her life that she doesn’t need to get involved in the ongoing soap opera that is Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship.

Though it seemed like Bella was about to start a steamy romance with The Lord, she made it ‘clear to [Scott] that she has moved on and refuses to be used as a revenge hookup,’ a source close to Bella stated.

‘Bella has fun with Scott and looks forward to always being his friend, but she has moved on from anything possibly romantic with him.’ It seems that now Bella is hanging out more with the hip hopper BlackBear.