Home » Entertainment

Bella Thorne Hilariously ‘Recreated’ Fake Masturbating Video; Watch It And Laugh Your Head Off!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/25/2017
Bella Thorne Hilariously 'Recreated' Fake Masturbating Video; Watch It And Laugh Your Head Off!Source: bet.com

Bella Thorne has the coolest way to poke fun at scandals about her. After she had clarified that the leaked video of her masturbating was fake, she mocked the fake tape by making a hilarious recreation of it which she posted on Snapchat. She posted some videos of her stroking a cat, a watermelon, and a doll while moaning.

In one of the videos, she was moaning while seemingly robbing her nether region. But then the camera panned to a cat that she was stroking.

 

😂😂 @bellathorne

A post shared by Bella Thorne News (@bellathornecrew) on

The next video showed her saying ‘Oh right there, oh yeah, that’s it!’ before showing her stroking a watermelon.

The last video featured the Famous in Love actress moaning, ‘Oh my goodness, keep going. Keep going it’s so good,’ and lifting a dog doll that she was holding. She then laughed after a moment of silence, looking amused by her own antics.

Bella was upset because of the video because she felt at that moment that whoever made it was also making fun of the fact that she had lost her father.

Fortunately, she has people that will comfort her no matter what and one of these people is her ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey who was also rumored to be in that video.

‘Tyler’s had limited contact with her, especially this weekend because of Comic Con, but she knows that he’s there for her anytime she needs,’ an insider told HollywoodLife.com.

‘When he reaches out to Bella it’s not ever going to be about the alleged sex tape.’

 

ITS HOT AF OUTSIDE 🌞🔛

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

The source also revealed the fact that the Teen Wolf star doesn’t want to watch the video because he respects her.

‘Tyler intends to be above that. He knows that if Bella needs advice, she’ll ask for it and he’ll be there for her. He will not initiate the conversation, though.’ What a great guy!

