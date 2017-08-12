Bella Thorne Goes Topless And Flashes Nipple While Painting Outside

The sexy Bella Thorne flashed some major skin again while spray painting outside. She was painting an old pair of jeans in her yard under the hot LA sunshine.

The LA weather is scorching, but Bella’s topless picture is even hotter. She was trying to beat the heat, and she went completely topless in her yard as she gave an old pair of jeans a makeover.

PAINTING TIME🌈 it's hot as balls outside 💦 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

She wanted them to match her vibrant hair, so she spray painted her pants a reddish pink and later added streaks of yellow and black paint for some more stand-out details.

You are also able to see her bare nipple!

She was arching back towards the camera, and she gave us a little peek-a-boo at her goodies. Naked nipple, naked breast.

She also showed off her signature septum piercing and an impressive beaded bracelet collection on her wrist.

Let’s arrange a bet. Just think about this: how long do you think it will take for her new man, BlackBear to comment on the photo?

He has a habit of gushing over his girl’s sexiest Instagram posts, leaving a trail of compliments and heart-eyed emojis all over her page.

They’re emerging as Hollywood’s cutest couple right now. Goodbye, Scott Disick!

Trying to get back in shapeeeee leggo😩 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Speaking of the party boy, is there even a slight chance that he’ll ever hook up with Bella again? Don’t count on it.

‘She’s made it clear to him that she has moved on and refuses to be used as a revenge hookup,’ according to a source.

‘Bella has fun with Scott and looks forward to always being his friend, but she has moved on from anything possibly romantic with him.’ All in all, we’re pleased to enjoy the view of her whole painting session, and we bet that her fans are, too!