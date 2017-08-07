Bella Thorne Enjoys Topless Massage At Home Gifted By Her BF Blackbear: ‘Thanks Baby’

Bella Thorne just received a royal treatment possible from her new boyfriend, BlackBear, who spoiled her with a massage. The topless star gushed over her ‘baby.’

Sundays are perfect for some relaxation and Bella took advantage of her lazy afternoon yesterday.

Bring me back rainbow hair 😇 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

She received an intimate massage from a secretive person that she referred to as ‘baby’ on Snapchat.

We assume that she is talking about her new BF BlackBear since they have been inseparable over the past few weeks.

She was also completely topless during the massage session. Bella captured everything on Snapchat.

‘Thanks baby for the massage,’ she captioned her story. ‘He knows I wouldn’t leave the house soooo it’s in my living room.’ At least we know it’s a guy!

All signs are really pointing to the hip hopper but what exactly is their official relationship status?

Bella doesn’t like to stay in the same place for very long, having dated Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth, and Scott Disick all within a short time frame…And it sounds like she’s keeping it casual with Blackbear too, for now anyway.

‘She’s still single as far as she is concerned,’ according to a source.

‘She’s just having fun and dating around. She doesn’t want to make anything serious with anyone right now. Anyone who likes her shouldn’t get the wrong idea.’

Juicy sweatsuits 🔥💄 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Considering all these things, we can’t help but wonder if she is just using BlackBear as a rebound from Scott.

After all, the two of them got together right after her nightmarish trip to Cannes.

She was turned off there by the party boy’s heavy drinking and hardcore partying. Of course, we are referring to Scott. But this will not keep her from being his friend.

‘I think we’ll be friends for a long time, honestly,’ Bella told Us Weekly at the iGo app launch party, adding, ‘I do have someone that I’m starting to see.’