Bella Thorne Confessed That Before Disney Deal She Was About To Live On The Streets; Check Out More Details On Her Shocking Past!

Bella Thorne has been experimenting with her appearance lately, but not all of her fans seem to dig it. Check out more details on her life and her reasons for doing things the way she did.

One of her critics tweeted: ‘If your plan is to be edgy and controversial then maybe you shouldn’t have started your career on Disney channel ???’

You're right when I was about to live on the streets with no money and a whole family I shoulda turned down the offer🤤 #besmarter https://t.co/EZ9ckRMEjT — bella thorne (@bellathorne) August 3, 2017

The 19-year-old actress, who’s been making headlines lately for her racy looks, immediately shot back and she implied that she was out of money and nearly homeless when she was offered her job at Disney.

This wasn’t even the first time that she has opened up about her shocking past.

During an appearance on the MTV podcast ‘Happy Sad Confused’ back in April, she described what exactly motivated her to pursue a career with Disney.

‘We were about to live physically on the street if I didn’t have that role,’ she told host Josh Horowitz.

‘We were living off Stouffer’s coupons, and that’s what we had to eat every day. That may not sound like a big deal to everybody, but when you’re a single mom raising four kids with debt, and you have nothing to your name, it’s f—–g s—-y.’

Before she got the role of CeCe Jones on Shake It Up, she also appeared on HBO’s Big Love for the recurring role of Tancy Henrickson back in 2010.

This chair matches my house…and my life …✨ A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

The series explored the life of a polygamist and his relationship with his three wives.

Bella confessed that HBO’s paycheck was not enough to keep her family afloat.

After that, she went on to star in the hit Disney series Shake It Up that very same year, but she wasn’t very excited about the opportunity at first.

‘I didn’t want to audition for Shake It Up!’ she explained.

‘I literally said in my audition, <I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I’m basically tone deaf, and I’m not funny. So I don’t know why I’m here.> And everybody just started laughing. They all thought it was a joke.’

She got the role, but the series ended in 2013.

‘It was tough to get a job after the show,’ she admitted.

Happy bb🌈🌸 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

‘People didn’t want to read me. They didn’t want to see me because they were like, <She’s a Disney actress.> It was like starting back at the bottom and working my way up all the way again.’

Advertisement

However, Bella seems to be doing just fine these days. She insisted that thanks to her work on social media, she was able to buy a house. ‘My social media to me is how I pay my bills,’ she said.