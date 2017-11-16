FREE NEWSLETTER
Bella Thorne Commemorates The Death Of Her Ex-Boyfriend – Lil’ Peep

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/16/2017
Bella ThorneSource: Billboard.com

Bella Thorne paid tribute to the death of her ex-boyfriend recently who died on the 15th of November at the young age of 21. They were dating back in September of this year, and the news of his passing left Bella shocked.

The actress took to her social media platform to write, “f***, I don’t know what to say,” and “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

The 20-year-old, Thorne, uploaded two videos not long after and shouted out to anybody who was a fan of the rapper. She added, “well, he was, even more, f***ing great as a person.”

Pete Dugan, the Sergeant over at the Tuscon Police Department, said to Us Weekly on Thursday that the hip-hop star died of an overdose of Xanax.

The results of the autopsy will become available in six to eight weeks, so no one is entirely sure of the cause of death yet.

According to Duga, Lil Peep’s manager went on to his tour bus before his show in Arizona and found him laying there unresponsive.

Look at that big fucking smile🐥 always lit up the room. Hearts are breaking everywhere. @lilpeep

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Members of the police and the fire department tried to revive him, but he was deemed to be dead at the scene.

The CEO of First Access Entertainment, Sarah Sennett, confirmed to the New York Times that he had died. Sarah said she was “shocked and heartbroken” to hear the news that he had died.

Sennet claimed he had “huge ambition” and his career was beginning to take off. The renowned music reviewing website, Pitchfork, recently stated that Lil Peep was the revival of “Emo” music in 2017 but mixed with rap.

