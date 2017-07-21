Bella Thorne Claims Video That Leaked Online Is Fake – Scott Disick’s Friend Finds Father Joke In Clip Mean

Bella Thorne is facing some unexpected drama, and her name has been trending on social media for the past few hours after a sex video leaked on the Internet featuring a woman that looks like the young actress addressing her father issues while pleasuring herself.

Many people thought the clip was real and found the whole display very sad. However, it seems it is a fake and Thorne quickly came out to deny it was her.

The talented Hollywood starlet wrote on Twitter: “Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I do not even masturbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo.”

She also added: “The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You are right. Me being daddy-less is soo funny.”

The Big Love actress lost her father, Delancey Reinaldo “Rey” Thorne, in 2007 in a motorcycle accident.

Whoever came up with the idea missed the mark because putting her dad in all of this was messed up to the say the least.

Some supporters were so quick to believe that the video was real because they find that Thorne has been making a lot of bad choices in recent months and they worry for her a bit.

Smile 😊 its a sunny day outside 🤘 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

For example, her relationship with reality television star Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, has been puzzling; they are often seen partying together, but she insists that it is not sexual.

They went out earlier this week and here is what an insider revealed: “Scott and Bella got very cozy together at dinner last night. It was very intimate. They looked like they had not seen each other in ages, even though they were just out the night before.”

The source added: “They were all over each other. And it was very couple-esque. Scott leaned in multiple times, and you could tell he was not just speaking in her ear, but kissing her gently on the cheek and she was receptive of the gestures he was giving her.”

Advertisement

Hopefully, the incident will have a positive impact on Thorne, and she will focus on the things that made her great in the first place.