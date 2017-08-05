Bella Thorne Celebrates Christmas In August With Super Hot Lingerie Flashback Pic

In honor of #FlashbackFriday, Bella Thorne celebrated Christmas a few months earlier with a stunning lingerie photo. While it may be August but, it seems that for Bella it’s never too soon to be merry.

Thanks, Bella, for reminding us how great holidays are! Paying no attention to the calendar, the actress celebrates Christmas in August by rocking her favorite seasonal costume.

Am I allowed to dress up year round? 🌹🤤 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

If we had to take a guess, she would probably end up on the naughty list, but this would be for all the right reasons.

She basically broke the internet on August 4 with her steamy lingerie post, complete with a Santa hat, a skintight minidress, and striped thigh-high stockings with red stilettos.

‘Am I allowed to dress up year round?’ she captioned the Instagram pic. Yes Bella, of course, you are.

In case this photo looks familiar to you, it is probably because the foxy redhead posted it last year back in December.

There were tons of Santa costumes on the internet at that time, but Bella’s was amongst the hottest ones for sure.

The former Disney star was dating Teen Wolf hunk Tyler Posey then and totally gave him an eye-full of the Christmas spirit.

Bella has always loved the holidays, and her costumes have only gotten racier over the years.

Back in 2015, she wore a similar outfit, but it wasn’t nearly as revealing or scandalous. Bella also rocked slippers instead of high heels.

Just recently the Hollywood starlet left everything to our imagination in one of the most covered up photos that we have ever seen of her.

Serving a looook💎💍 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Even when she wore a red knee-length dress and matching the jean jacket, she oozed sex appeal in a secretary inspired look a few days ago.

She is rumored to be dating the hip hopper BlackBear. He can’t stop praising on her pics on Instagram, and we understand why.