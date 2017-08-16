FREE NEWSLETTER
Bella Thorne Bares All In Super Revealing Bodysuit And Glitter During Night Out With Scott Disick

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/16/2017
bella thorne 1Source: complex.com

Bella Thorne is a master of sexy clothing. The 19-year-old star was spotted out last night, and it looks like she had the time of her life judging by her social media posts.

Thorne arrived at Avenue LA nightclub, but her revealing and sparkly outfit made it seem like she was at Coachella.

The actress slayed a plunging neckline bodysuit that featured zodiac signs made out of rhinestones paired with a sheer black skirt, round sunglasses, belt, lace-up boots as well as a lot of silver jewelry.

bella thorneSource: etonline.com

Inside the club, the Famous in Love star met up with her usual partner in crime Scott Disick as well as other pals.

The celeb took to social media the entire night, sharing with her loyal fans tons of pics and videos of her friends going crazy and letting loose.

It looks like Thorne has been a huge fan of glitter lately as we have been seeing her integrate it in many of her outfits and shoots.

Just last week, the star glued on some rainbow sparkles around her eye makeup for a magical look during yet another night out in Los Angeles.

In addition, she also put a lot of it in her hair and on her chest for her appearance at Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards.

As for dating Scott Disick, the actress has made it very clear that they are just close friends despite their hot make-out session in Cannes that actually started the romance rumors.

Thorne has been packing the PDA with Blackbear lately, going so far as to even lick his ear on the blue carpet in front of all the flashing cameras.

