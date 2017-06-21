Bella Thorne Ate A Giant Hamburger While Rocking A White Seashell Bikini; Check Out The Hot Pics!

If you were wondering what is Bella Thorne’s secret for having such a hot body, well you should know that her secret is hamburgers. She took to Snapchat on Wednesday to pose with her tasty treat while rocking a white seashell bikini top and matching bottoms.

She first shared a close-up photo of her and her hamburger and then she posted more Boomerang clips of herself taking bit bites out of the hamburger while she was also flashing her flat abs.

Short hair don't care 🍓💍 vote for me as teen choices best actress in a drama !!! #choicedramatvactress A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

She then shared a distraught clip of herself which was captioned, and she said that she was feeling very full.

She has been living it up lately, and she recently visited Las Vegas for Electric Daisy Carnival, and she partied there together with her sister, Dani, who was a DJ at the annual event.

And though she has been having fun partying, the Disney Channel alum recently confirmed to ET that she’s not, in fact, dating Scott Disick, despite being seen with him in Cannes earlier this month. ‘Single like a Pringle. I’m just chilling guys.’

Then she also explained the difficulties of dating in the spotlight, and she had something more to say:

‘It’s hard because of the paparazzi, literally, they know where I live. Most of the time I’m just chilling, I’m just hanging out. I’m not dating anybody. Yeah, if I just want to go hang out with someone, I should be allowed to do that. But as soon as I step out of my house I have to take that commitment to being like, ‘Oh god, what are people going to say? Who is going to write this about me?’

Advertisement

Rumors used to say that she has been dating Scott Disick but this is not the case and ti seems the two of them are just friends and nothing more. They were spotted together at Cannes a while ago, and she bailed on him because of his heavy drinking and partying.