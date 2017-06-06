Bella Thorne And Gregg Sulkin Are Soulmates; Their Romance Rumors Intensify Again!

Gregg Sulkin and Bella Thorne have been putting more fuel on their romance rumors for quite a while now. They’ve been doing so since she got back to Los Angeles from a nasty trip to 2017 Cannes Film Festival with Scott Disick. Gregg even thinks that she is his soulmate, so check out all the spicy details!

Gregg Sulkin and Bella Thorne were pretty heavy during their public romance from last year.

The Famous In Love actress has been leading her fans for quite a while now to believe that she and Gregg might be getting back together.

No-one seems happier about this that the British heartthrob himself, according to a source that is close to both of them.

‘Gregg loves everything about Bella. Her style, her attitude, her energy, her soul — he’s crazy about her and always has been. Gregg was heartbroken when they split last year, and he has missed Bella so much — he’s always believed she’s his soulmate. Right now they’re not officially back on, but they’re hooking up and spending a lot of time together. Gregg isn’t pushing Bella into making any kind of commitment, he’s just enjoying being back with her again.’

Bella reignited their romance rumors a while ago when she posted a picture on Memorial Day, May 29, of herself where she was wearing a sexy bikini while laying on Gregg’s back on a pool raft.

The picture was taken the previous day at his birthday party, and Bella was right there to help him enter into his 25th year of life the perfect way.

They also hit up a burger bar, and at the date, they were laughing and texting as they were both eating their food, according to a source from the restaurant.

They had fun, and she seemed to be all over him according to the same source, even if they didn’t kiss.

After she was betrayed in the nastiest way by Scott Disick on their trip to Cannes Film Festival, it may seem that she is really hoping to get back what she had with her former flame. And according to the insider’s statement, it looks like Gregg would definitely like that too!