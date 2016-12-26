Advertisement
Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth Lovers’ Quarell on Social Media?

Bella ThorneSource: hollywoodreporter.com

Bella Thorne is not just going to let Charlie Puth get away with it!

Recently, the two stars were spotted being very close on a beach in Miami but apparently, the singer got mad after reading an interview of the redhead actress in a magazine, in which she mentioned her old fling, Teen Wolf star, Tyler Posey.

Soon after, Puth went to social media to vent his disappointment, claiming on Twitter that he was manipulated and lied to by the Disney star who led him on.

Bella Thorne fired back in the same manner, tweeting that Puth was only a friend to her and also, the interview was conducted in the past, when she and Posey were still an item.

However, she did not just stop there, the actress having a lot more to say. Therefore, on Friday she decided she was not done dissing Charlie Puth and tweeted again about the awkward situation between them. This time she went so far as to even name-call him. Damn!

“Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter,” she wrote.

Hm, it sounds like there is definitely morethan just friendship between the two and Bella is hurt that he doesn’t trust her. Why else would she still be talking about it if she doesn’t care? If Puth is in the friend zone and the interview is in fact outdated it shouldn’t really matter what he thinks – in fact his jealousy would be out of place and should freak her out – not make her want to further explain herself.

Is there any need for her to be so pissed off and defensive about it otherwise? She even name-called him! – Entertaining but kind of unnecessary and rude. Is this a lovers’ quarrel or a really weird situation between friends?

