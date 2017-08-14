Bella Thorne And Blackbear Hit The Red Carpet Together And Pack On The PDA

Bella Thorne isn’t shy regarding her new boyfriend. At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, for which she was nominated for three awards, the actress hit the red carpet with Blackbear, her new hip-hop-lover. The guest of honor and the hip-hop star posed for photographers together and packed on the PDA.

During one moment, Thorne licked Blackbear’s ear, and he kissed her on the cheek.

The couple made it official on Instagram back in the middle of July when they shared a photo of each other cuddling on the couch.

While the star of Famous of Love was hanging out with Scott Disick earlier in the summer, the pair hasn’t been hanging out as of late, and Bella even came out to deny speculations they were still together.

🆘🐰🆘🐰 A post shared by blackbear (@iamblackbear) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

During an interview with the magazine, Complex, she said, “Scott is nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he drinks a lot. It just ended up; I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were in Cannes for a day and a half before I was like, ‘I’m booking my flight and leaving.’ I love to go out and have fun, I love to f**king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that, and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'”

As CI readers know, Scott is known for being a party-animal with many reports stating he loves to mingle with women, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was seen with a total of six different women in one weekend in Cannes. However, what people don’t realize about the reality star is that he’s a socialite who is paid to turn up at events, and has raked in a fair amount of cash from his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Scott can do whatever he wants!