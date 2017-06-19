FREE NEWSLETTER
Bella Thorne Almost Spilled Out Of Her Tiny Top At EDC Party From Las Vegas! Check Out The Hot Pics & Video!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/19/2017
0
0


The actress has taken to Twitter to share a video of her dancing sexily while adjusting her tiny top. She also shared some photos from the same night.

She has sent her fans into a frenzy with her new racy video that she posted on her Twitter account.

She nearly spilled out of her small top as she was dancing at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas 2017 this Sunday.

In the video, she is seen wearing a tiny silver top which barely covered her breasts.

She paired the top with denim shorts adorned with green glitter. She also accessorized the outfit with a pair of sunglasses, a necklace, and a bracelet.

You can see Bella in the video trying to adjust her top is it struggled to contain her assets.

But the whole thing didn’\t stop her from dancing to the sexy music. You can also see her nipple peeking through her top at the end of the video.

She captioned the video posted on Twitter, and she joked:

‘Sooo my top is kinda small… but it works for the rave nights #EDC.’

Her fans have apparently started to comment below the video, and most of them told her that her ‘top’ couldn’t even be considered a top because it’s so small.

People kept insisting and asking her what is the reason for which she didn’t choose a bigger top.

On the other hand, various of her fans admired Bella’s confidence to show her body like that:

‘I love you so much because you don’t give a s**t for things. Please give me your confidence!!!!!’

 

Just the day before, Bella posted some photos of herself in a small pink top which she paired with pink shorts and black shoes.

In these pictures, she appeared to be trying to climb a tree, and she tweeted saying that she is just a fairy who is trying hard to climb a tree.

Bella has lately been spotted going out with Scott Disick again after she bailed on him because of his nasty habits a while ago in Cannes. Things seem to be okay right now between the two, and they’re friends again.

