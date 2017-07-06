Bella Thorne Adores Being ‘Friends With Benefits’ With Gregg Sulkin

Bella Thorne was seen cuddling with Gregg Sulkin on July 4, and now it seems that they have been hooking up behind the scenes. Here’s why Bella loves being friends with benefits with him.

According to a source, a hook up with Gregg is just a text away, and Bella likes it that way:

‘When Bella feels lonely, it is Gregg that is only a text away to hang out. Bella loves Gregg and she can always count on him when she needs him for anything. Whether it is to talk or whether it is a hookup, Bella knows that she can count on Gregg to fulfill those needs.’

Just working on my hygiene …. #happymonday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Meanwhile, Bella’s ex-fling, Scott Disick, was partying on July 4 with a bunch of girls in Miami, so it looks like they both had a great time.

Gregg and Bella can’t keep their hands off each other, according to the same insider, but this is working out great for both of them.

It looks like every time they hang out, they end up hooking up:

‘It’s just the relationship they have and the relationship they enjoy having with each other.’

Another thing that it’s worth pointing out is that Bella and Scott were also rumored to have a thing going on, but given all the circumstances, we hope that is not the case.

Scott was nowhere to be seen during Bella’s July 4th festivities, but, as we already said, he was spotted partying with some bikini-clad women in Miami just shortly after checking in with Bella via FaceTime.

He was photographed having a fabulous grand time with a group of scantily clad girls throughout all hours of the night.

Other photos show Scott out with his buds and macking on a blonde rocking a strong bikini.

Needless to say, everyone is hoping that whatever has been happening between Bella and Scott has cooled down. All in all, we really think that it’s sweet that Bella and Gregg have such a close relationship especially after everything that has happened.