Bella Hadid’s Rumored Boyfriend Drake Should Watch Out Because The Weeknd Wants Her Back

It appears that The Weeknd is attempting to reunite with his former lover, Bella Hadid, who has already moved on to Drake.

According to the latest rumors, since getting dumped by Selena Gomez, the Canadian star has been blowing up Hadid’s phones with sweet messages and fluffy promises.

The talented singer and songwriter has been begging the model to give him another chance to make things right.

The family friend claimed: “Bella is getting nonstop text messages and calls [from The Weeknd]. He wants her back.”

Miss Hadid finds all of this amusing but has no plans to hook up with the musician who dumped and humiliated her by dating her former friend.

Additionally, she is in a good place with Drake and wants to see where the future takes them.

The person shared: “She is happy with new beau Drake, 31. Abel is devastated that Bella is dating his former friend. She is not having any of it… but she loves the attention.”

The pal also stated: “Bella is not surprised that Abel and Selena split.She never thought that relationship was going to last. She also has no sympathy for him. Bella loved Abel and was friends with Selena so when they started dating it hurt. Bella is not mean-spirited, but she is not exactly shedding a tear that they split either. He got what he deserved, so he only has himself to blame.”

Another source explained that the last few months between The Weeknd and Gomez were like living in hell.

They often fought over her obsession with Justin Bieber.

The insider claimed: “Abel and Selena were arguing for months. Dating Bella was easy compared to his drama-filled relationship with Selena.”

It was also revealed that their busy schedule played a part in the split.

The source shared: “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It has been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That was not easy on them. Although Selena always made an effort to attend his shows around her busy schedule, that played a part in them getting distant.”

Most fans are happy that Bieber and Gomez are back together although the same people are unsure if the relationship will work.