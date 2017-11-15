FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella hadid tamar braxton beyonce kim zolciak blac chyna amber heard vicki gunvalson t.i. Eniko Parrish kevin hart adam levine tameka cottle kandi burruss khloe kardashian kanye west corinne olympios mel b kris jenner kate middleton david eason Bambi Benson Kelly Dodd kim kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Bella Hadid’s Fans And Family Warn Her About The Weeknd After He Was Spotted Leaving Her Apartment: “Stay Away From Your Ex!”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 11/15/2017
0
308 Views
0


The Weeknd and Bella HadidSource: Entertainment Tonight

In an odd twist of events, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have found their way back to each other and now it seems as though Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are doing the same thing. The OVO singer was spotted leaving his ex-girlfriend’s New York City apartment on the morning of November 15 — days after being photographed with Justin Bieber’s old fling!

Bella Hadid was reportedly angry with Selena Gomez after it was announced that she and The Weeknd were in a relationship. She even unfollowed the singer on Instagram because she felt betrayed by her friend.

Selena, on the other hand, felt no remorse for her new romance because she didn’t think that she and Bella were friends. The only common factor that they had was being close to Taylor Swift.

Hadid has spoken candidly about how hard she took the break up with her and The Weeknd and even admitted that she still loves him. So it may not come as a surprise to some that they are back in contact with each other.

Although new reports claim that the “Starboy” singer merely wanted to catch up and explore a friendship with his model ex-girlfriend, people close to Bella are warning her to run for the hills.

A source close to Bella spilled: “Bella’s friends and family know that the model was heartbroken when they split last year and even more sad when she found out that he was dating someone that she personally knew. They just don’t want to see her get hurt again.”

Since the situation was very public, Bella’s fans have even taken to her Instagram to give her their input.

“Stay away from your ex,” writes one concerned follower.

“Bella you can do better than The Weeknd!!!!!” writes another.

Advertisement

Do you think that the two should give love another shot?

Post Views: 308

Read more about bella hadid justin bieber selena gomez the weeknd

Advertisement

You may also like
The Weeknd Is Hanging Out With Former Girlfriend Bella Hadid Again Following Split From Selena Gomez
11/15/2017
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly House Hunting Only One Month After Reuniting
11/15/2017
Is Justin Bieber Upset That The Weeknd Dates His Ex, Yovanna Ventura?
11/13/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *