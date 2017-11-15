Bella Hadid’s Fans And Family Warn Her About The Weeknd After He Was Spotted Leaving Her Apartment: “Stay Away From Your Ex!”

In an odd twist of events, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have found their way back to each other and now it seems as though Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are doing the same thing. The OVO singer was spotted leaving his ex-girlfriend’s New York City apartment on the morning of November 15 — days after being photographed with Justin Bieber’s old fling!

Bella Hadid was reportedly angry with Selena Gomez after it was announced that she and The Weeknd were in a relationship. She even unfollowed the singer on Instagram because she felt betrayed by her friend.

Selena, on the other hand, felt no remorse for her new romance because she didn’t think that she and Bella were friends. The only common factor that they had was being close to Taylor Swift.

Hadid has spoken candidly about how hard she took the break up with her and The Weeknd and even admitted that she still loves him. So it may not come as a surprise to some that they are back in contact with each other.

Although new reports claim that the “Starboy” singer merely wanted to catch up and explore a friendship with his model ex-girlfriend, people close to Bella are warning her to run for the hills.

A source close to Bella spilled: “Bella’s friends and family know that the model was heartbroken when they split last year and even more sad when she found out that he was dating someone that she personally knew. They just don’t want to see her get hurt again.”

Since the situation was very public, Bella’s fans have even taken to her Instagram to give her their input.

“Stay away from your ex,” writes one concerned follower.

“Bella you can do better than The Weeknd!!!!!” writes another.

Do you think that the two should give love another shot?