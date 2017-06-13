Bella Hadid Was Spotted With Shirtless Model Jordan Barrett! Are They A Couple? See The Pic!

Bella Hadid is pretty groovy these days! She flaunted her bare booty more than once while she was snuggling with model Jordan Barrett in her NYC apartment.

The 20-year-old supermodel is very confident these days and fans have begun asking themselves if she is out of the market, so to speak.

She was photographed cozying up to the Australian model Jordan Barrett aged 20 on June 12, wearing nothing more than a tiny tank top and high cut black panties in her apartment from New York City.

She was also spotted posing for a girlfriend of hers putting her booty on full display, as she was placing it on the glass by her living room window.

Several months have passed now since she parted ways with The Weeknd, so she may be moving on with Jordan these days, we can’t tell for sure yet.

Anyway, her fans are happy to see her living it up, so we don’t mind either.

Jordan appeared to be in awe as she was showing her long legs in front of the camera and at one point the two of them even cuddled close for a few photos.

He was shirtless during their photo shoot, and at one point she stroked his face and made him laugh.

They weren’t hiding their connection at all, whether it’s just friendship or maybe more.

This adds more fire to their romance rumors because the two were spotted again attending a Charity Foundation party together a few hours later.

Only a month has passed since these possible flames first unveiled the fact that they were hanging out.

They were also seen soaking up the rays in France a little while ago during the Cannes Film Festival.

Catch up on them Zzzzz's … A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 20, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

She was wearing a bikini in a seemingly friendly photo of their group, and the photo was posted on his Instagram account back on May 20.

According to a source that is close to Bella, she continues to move on with her career, but this doesn’t mean that she has given up on love completely.

Advertisement

‘She’s ready to fall in love again. She’s enjoying being single, working and being independent — but she misses having a boyfriend who loves her.’