Bella Hadid Unfollows The Weeknd On Instagram – Now Dating Jordan Barrett

Bella Hadid has unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram amid rumors that she has moved on with a handsome Australian model named Jordan Barrett, allegedly, of course.

Late Thursday night, Miss Hadid decided to cut the last link she had to the Canadian music star, she stopped following him on social media.

Miss Hadid, 20, had stopped following Selena Gomez, her former friend who is now dating the singer, in early January.

The stunning model ditched Gomez just days after pictures of her kissing The Weeknd, 27, surfaced on the Internet.

Hadid closed the chapter on The Weeknd, just hours ago she was spotted, with Barrett.

Last night, with a huge smile on her face, Hadid was seen leaving her her New York apartment with Barrett heading to an SUV.

The artist ended his romance with the model in November 2016 after a year and a half of dating because of their hectic schedules.

A source came out around that time and said she is not in a rush to date again.

The person said at the time: “She just not ready to date again. It’s going to take time and she’s okay with that.”

In a recent interview with Porter, she said she was taking it slow and added: “You feel really overexposed and you don’t want to see anybody….I just want to be in my apartment alone and kind of retreat and be centered again. I think I’ve gotten more used to being around people. I used to get so nervous doing interviews. I’m a very sensitive person.”

The Weeknd is happy that Barrett has been chosen to fill in his shoes.

A source said: “He’s relieved that Bella appears to be doing well. He’s completely wrapped up with Selena and hopes Bella can feel the same way about someone else new too. The Weeknd thinks Bella is an awesome woman and any guy would be lucky to date her. Or even better, call her their girlfriend.”

Some fans are happy Hadid has closed The Weeknd’s chapter.