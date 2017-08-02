Bella Hadid Slams Dating Rumors: She Is In A Committed Relationship With Herself

Bella Hadid is living the single life! She just slammed the rumors according to which she is off the market via Twitter on Monday.

‘Just to be clear…i’m STILL not dating any of my best friends, y’all!’ the supermodel, 20, tweeted to her followers. ‘In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now.’

Her comment came just a few hours later after she has been spotted with DJ Daniel Chetrit.

She last publicly dated The Weeknd but the exes called it quits after they have been for almost two years together. They broke up in November last year, and now he has moved on with Selena Gomez.

Bella opened up about their relationship in an interview with Teen Vogue in February. ‘It was my first breakup … and so public,’ she said at the time.

‘As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him., ‘ she confessed.

‘Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.’

A source close to the whole situation has previously said that the exes tried very hard to make the entire thing work.

Now they still have lots of love and respect for one another, and they will remain friends, but it has been too hard for them to coordinate their schedules. Perhaps marking her solo relationship and making it official, Bella sealed the deal with some new ink: a tiny a rose on the back of her arm.