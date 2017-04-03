Bella Hadid Says She’s Proud To Be A Muslim – Opens Up About Her Disease

Bella Hadid talked about her faith in the Islamist tradition as well as her battle with Lyme disease after her split with the Weeknd in an issue of Net-a-Porter’s Porter magazine.

The 20-year-old supermodel mentioned her father Mohamed Hadid, who became rich through real estate, raised her in a traditionally Islamic household.

She explained, “My dad was a refugee when he first came to America.” She went on to explain that Trump’s travel ban really hit home in terms of her family and the legacy of her father. The young model told Porter magazine a lot of the values she was taught by her religious father are the values that she holds to this very day.

Bella said her best friend since she was a little girl is her mother. Yolanda Hadid taught her the importance of being laid back and down to earth despite her larger than life persona on the show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Yolanda and Bella’s father Mohamed eventually split up in the year 2000.

The mother and daughter, as well as the younger brother Anwar, all suffer from Lyme disease which is a disease caused by an infectious bacteria.

Bella’s mother said the disease, a few times in her life, rendered her to be completely bed-ridden for days. She was unable to focus and couldn’t see. The reality T.V. star said, “It was the hardest time of my life.”

Bella’s career has continued to escalate, as well the career of her sister Gigi. The model is currently focusing on her job after her breakup with The Weeknd who was her boyfriend for two years. She went on to say “I’m just trying to be a woman!”

Hadid has been very open about her body on Instagram and social media. She went on to explain her mom is a European woman and due to Europe’s relatively free and unrestricted attitude towards style and the human body, it was normal to be without clothes, so it was not a big deal to her.