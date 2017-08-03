Bella Hadid Laughs Off Embarrassing Public Tumble Down The Stairs – Watch The Video!

Not only is Bella Hadid a gorgeous supermodel but it looks like she is also down to earth and knows when to take herself seriously and when not. Because of that, instead of making a scene in an embarrassing situation, the star found the humor in it instead.

Last night, when Hadid was leaving Cipriani in New York City, the model took a tumble down the stairs.

The 20-year-old celebrity had been at the Manhattan hot spot to celebrate her friend Renell Medrano’s birthday along with a few other close pals such as Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

After a fun evening, on her way out, Hadid slipped on the stairs and fell to her knees in front of all the photographers and reporters waiting outside.

So embarrassing!

But of course, the trained model did not look too fazed by the accident as she somehow took the fall with dignity while wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress and heeled knee-high boots.

Her immediate reaction as she got up and dusted herself off was to laugh out loud.

As fans may already be aware, this is not the first time Bella Hadid has fallen in a public setting.

Back in September of 2016, she wiped out in the middle of the Michael Kors Spring 2017 New York Fashion Week runaway show, and she laughed off that fall as well.

Oh well, she may be a little clumsy, but at least she didn’t get hurt.

Besides, it’s pretty standard for models wearing crazy heels to lose their balance and not so gracefully hit the ground.