Bella Hadid Issues Apology For Her Role In Fyre Festival

Bella Hadid found herself embroiled in a PR calamity this past week after her she was involved with the promotion of the disastrous luxury Fyre Festival alongside Kendall Jenner.

As previously reported by Celebrity Insider, music fans arrived in the Carribean expecting a glamorous VIP music festival only to find themselves among garbage, disorganization, canceled flights and a lack of security, lackluster food, half-built tents, and mattresses used to house attendees.

It wasn’t just Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who promoted the event, other models included Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin.

Most of the models have stayed quiet about the incident until now, when Bella issued an apology over Twitter saying, “Hey guys, I just wanted to address Fyre Festival…even though this was not my project whatsoever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it’s always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives.”

She went on to say it was expected that the event would be both amazing and memorable for all of the concert-goers which is why she agreed to do the promotion.

She continued to say, “I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones… xo.”

Her apology might not be enough to quell the reactions on social media!

The official tourism board of the Bahamas issued a statement saying the country is “disappointed” with the performance of the festival on their soil.

Tickets for the festival had started from $450 per day and went up to $12,780 for the “best” VIP experience.

Bella and Kendall endorsed the event together, and this just happened after Kendall finished her disastrous Pepsi commercial released to wide criticism.