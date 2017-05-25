Bella Hadid Is Ready For Love – Model Thinks Anthony Joshua Is The Right Man For Now

Bella Hadid is slowly walking her way back to the dating scene after getting dumped by The Weeknd last year.

The R&B crooner left a woman he dated for over one year without much care and decided to give his heart to “Bad Liar” singer Selena Gomez.

The 20-year-old model carried the pain from that surprising breakup on her face for a couple of months. Well, all of this sorrow is over, and she is ready to move on to greener pastures.

The stunning fashionista is currently at the Cannes Film Festival where she is always grabbing headlines with her fashion choices.

It seems that this new attitude might land her a new man. Hadid is reportedly ready to fall in love, and someone special has caught her eye.

Anthony Joshua, who is 27 years old, is a British boxing champion. He is currently the holder of the unified world heavyweight champion title.

An insider has shared: “She is finally ready to fall in love again. She is enjoying being single, working and being independent — but she also misses having a boyfriend who loves her. Bella is in a happy place and has set her eyes on the champ, Anthony.”

One of his most appealing traits for the model, he has attributes that her ex, The Weeknd, did not possess.

The person added: “Bella loves that Anthony is tall, dark, handsome, and everything her ex-boyfriend was not. Anthony is a total British gentleman, and she loves his accent too.”

According to rumors, Joshua previously dated Nicole Osbourne, a pole dancing instructor. It is said that they have one child together.

Hadid’s fans are happy to hear that she is putting herself out there and in a position to meet the right person.

Critics say that this is just another PR stunt and her team is pushing the information to get attention.