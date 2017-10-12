Bella Hadid Is Crushing On Drake; She Doesn’t Care About Her Friends’ Warnings

Bella Hadid is majorly crushing on Drake these days despite the fact that her friends and family keep telling her that he is a player. Check out more details about the whole situation.

It has been reported that Bella cannot keep her eyes off Drake even if many of her friends and family continue telling her to stay away from him based on his dating history.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

‘Bella is majorly crushing on Drake despite warnings from her sister and other friends that he is a player,’ an insider confessed.

‘Bella and Drake have hung out a few times and their chemistry is amazing whenever they are together. She finds him smart, funny, incredibly talented and totally sexy. She doesn’t think the age difference is a big deal at all as she is independent and mature for her age.’

They were seen getting close at Bella’s birthday party a few days ago. They really seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, according to some sources who were also there.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

‘Bella wants to move forward with her relationship with Drake despite warnings from her friends. She is no stranger to dating big stars and thinks she can handle herself as Drake’s girlfriend just fine,’ the same insider continued.

‘Bella feels like she and Drake are a great match.’

Advertisement

Bella used to date The Weeknd just before he dated Selena Gomez. According to her mother, Bella didn’t have an easy time after her separation from The Weeknd. Her mom was the same person that fueled more rumors regarding her daughter’s fling with Drake.