Bella Hadid Has Enough Of Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Posting Cute Moments On Social Media

Bella Hadid has had enough of her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, always flaunting his new ladylove, Selena Gomez, on social media.

The stunning model is more or less annoyed by the public display of affection and the fact that her former lover and the Texas native are now talking about marriage and having children together.

The jealousy got the best of Hadid, who decided to stop following the Canadian R&B crooner on Instagram last week.

A source told a popular celebrity news site: “Bella is annoyed and tired of being overwhelmed with Selena and Weeknd news so she asked her friends to stop sending her stuff. She doesn’t want to hear about them anymore. All the social media updates of her ex and his new girlfriend is slowing Bella from moving on so she is taking action.”

The chatty insider added: “Bella has muted Selena and The Weeknd mentions on her Twitter feed and is doing her best to avoid them on all her social platforms too. Bella is so over her ex and just wants to be happy and healthy. She is trying to make room for new love in her life and can’t do it when she sees her ex and Selena on dates every day.”

The Weeknd and Hadid dated for over a year until they broke up in November 2016. Two months later, the “Starboy” vocalist was embarking on a steamy love affair with the “Hands to Myself” diva.

Gomez and The Weeknd have traveled the world together and have been inseparable ever since.

The 20-year-old sister of model Gigi Hadid has had more trouble moving on because she had put a lot of herself in the relationship.

Lately, she started making a few moves that have people thinking she has finally moved on.

Other than unfollowing the music star on social media, Hadid was also linked to an Australian model named Jordan Barrett.