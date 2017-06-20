Bella Hadid & Drake Were Seen Leaving L.A. Hot Spot Together! Are They A Couple?

Bella Hadid and Drake partied together at The Nice Guy on June 19 and by the end of the night, they seemed to be together. They left with one of his cars. Are they a young new couple?

The two of them have officially sparked speculation that they could be dating. Both of them were photographed leaving the L.A. hotspot.

Even if they exited separately, they both got into one of his cars to head home. Bella left through the front door and climbed in the rapper’s SUV, He left through the back door, and he got into his Maybach according to Splash News.

It is not yet very clear if the two had the same destination after their departure which took place sometime around 3:30 a.m. but either way, it really seems like they were at least spending some time together inside.

The supermodel looked amazing for their night out, and she wore light-wash ripped jeans paired with a super revealing crop top which put her fantastic abs on full display.

She also wore high heels, and her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun for a sexy look.

Drake was dressed in an all-black ensemble which included a leather jacket that coordinated with the red and black colors that Bella wore just perfectly.

Drake is a good friend with Bella’s ex. The Weeknd, who has not been very shy about his new romance with Selena Gomez.

The guys also took the stage together back in May when RThe Weeknd brought Drake out for a performance of their duet Crew Love.

Before leaving the stage, Drizzy gave love to The Weeknd, recounting how he was blown away when he first heard the 2011 House Of Balloons mixtape.

‘[It’s] one of my Top 5 albums of all time. Since then, my brother has gone on to become the biggest [artist in the world.]. OVOXO forever. It doesn’t matter where we are.’ Anyway, if Bella and Drake are now a couple, we wish them all the best in the world!