Bella Hadid Cozies Up To Famous DJ While Selena Gomez And The Weeknd’s Relationship Is Reportedly On The Rocks

Bella Hadid is getting the best payback on Selena Gomez and The Weeknd simply by moving on. The 20-year-old model was spotted snuggling with DJ Daniel Chetrit in New York while out on a walk.

If Daniel looks familiar, it’s because he was in charge of spinning the tunes at a Halloween party that was hosted by Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Tyga. At the party, Kendall Jenner appeared to be getting pretty close with the DJ.

Source: Daily Mail

It turns out that Chetrit and Kendall are just really good friends, but Bella Hadid is seeing him as babe material.

Sources say that Kendall introduced Daniel to her best friend’s (Gigi Hadid) little sister. She knew that the model was still torn about the break up with The Weeknd and the betrayal that came from Selena Gomez when the two decided to hook up.

The new romance is a great distraction; however, Bella is relishing in the fact that there’s rumored to be major trouble in paradise between Selena and her ex-boyfriend.

Although it seems like the musical couple should still be in the honeymoon phase, it’s quite the contrary.

Selena already had trust issues going into the relationship because of her ex Justin Bieber. The Weeknd’s past and his reputation added fuel to the fire.

Now that multiple reports of unfaithfulness on the “Starboy” singer’s part have come to light, Selena is having second thoughts about letting her guard down.

The situation is putting a major strain between what they have and The Weeknd is reportedly losing his patience with the 25-year-old. He also insists that he hasn’t been cheating — regardless of accusations from an infamous Irish model.

Bella is focusing on her modeling career and hoping that things will get serious between her and DJ Chetrit, but she still has her eye on The Weeknd.