Bella Hadid Confesses She Would Choose Donuts Over Yoga Anytime

Supermodel Bella Hadid was present at the Nike Cortez launch event at the Grove in Los Angeles this Sunday. The cool brunette admitted that she is not at all into the yoga craze. So, don’t expect her to be perfecting her yoga poses anytime soon!

She stated that when she works out, she like to work out hard, so she trains for two hours at least.

She doesn’t like to do the whole yoga thing even if she does believe that Yoga is very calming and amazing, but still, if she is going to go for it, she is going to go all the way.

‘I don’t like to do the whole yoga thing. I think yoga is calming, and it’s amazing, but if I am going to go for it, I am going to work hard.’

🏁so excited to announce that I am OFFICIALLY PART OF THE @NIKE FAMILY! More coming very soon ❤️👟🏁 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 14, 2016 at 10:15am PST

At the Nike event, she wore a Nike sports bra, a pair of black track pants and a windbreaker.

She was also rocking the iconic Forrest Gump red, white, and blue Nike sneakers which feature some major vibes from the seventies.

The Victoria’s Secret model admitted that she is not always excited about hitting the gym, but, on the other hand, when she goes there, she will get focused on the tasks.

‘I wouldn’t say I get out of bed and I am like, ‘I am going to go work out!’ but when I get to the gym—rock and roll.’

Regarding the subjects that supermodel don’t eat anything, Bella stated that is anything but genuine and joked saying that she like to shove a donut in her mouth sometimes when she thinks no one is watching.

She adores sweets, and she stated that she also ate a whole donut at that particular event and it was ‘bomb.’

The supermodel has announced the fact that she was teaming up with Nike back in November 2016.

Advertisement

She revealed the new on her Instagram account, along with a photo of herself in front of a billboard of herself. She captioned it saying that she is extremely excited to announce that she is officially part of the Nike family and more cool things are coming pretty soon.