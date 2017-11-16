Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Hanging Out But She Is Being Cautious — Model Has Not Forgiven Him For Breaking Her Heart For Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid and her former flame — The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye, are hanging out again after Selena Gomez dumped him.

However, a close source of the model stated that she is not ready to forgive the Canadian star and is not in a rush to make things official.

Less than a week after Gomez ran back to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd was spotted trying to leave Hadid’s apartment incognito.

A source close to Hadid said she is taking her time and added: “Bella is extra cautious with her heart as she slowly allows Abel back into her life. She has been testing the waters with him to see if their chemistry is still strong, and it seems to her that the attraction still exists. However, a lot has to happen before Bella considers rekindling what was once so wonderful between them. Bella feels it will take time before she can trust Abel again.”

The insider went on to say that Hadid’s family fears he will break her heart and leave her crying again.

The family friend claimed: “It took Bella a very long time to get over The Weeknd. She was in a pretty dark place for months. Her family and friends blame The Weeknd for hurting her, even if she has forgiven him. Her friends are worried about her hanging out with him again. They do not want to see her get hurt all over again!”

The source went on to share that Hadid still has feelings for her ex, but she is not sure she wants to date him again.

The pal went on to say: “Bella certainly has strong feelings for him, but they have a lot that needs to be talked about before she jumps into bed with him again. Bella and Abel have been in contact with Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together.Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they do not date again, they can at least be good friends.”

Advertisement

Hadid’s fans do not think she should take him back.