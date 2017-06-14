Bella Hadid And Jordan Barrett Might Be Dating But She Is Not Ready To Get Too Serious

Bella Hadid is finally moving on seven months after she was dumped by R&B and pop crooner The Weeknd who went on to date Selena Gomez.

The 20-year-old model is stunning and had a lot of people asking to go out with her, but the split was devastating because she did not really see it coming.

Hadid and the Canadian singer were together for over one year. So she needed some time to rebuild herself before she could trust someone again.

That person is probably here now, and his name is Jordan Barrett, a 21-year-old model, who has been pursuing Hadid for months without much success. It seems there was a small breakthrough in recent weeks.

Barrett has been very patient and making all the right moves to reach his ultimate goal.

An insider said: “Jordan’s been trying to date Bella for months and he’s very persistent. He rented an apartment in LA so he could be closer to her and he’s been doing all kinds of sweet things to prove he’s serious. When she went to Paris last weekend, he had a huge bouquet of red roses waiting for her in her room. He wanted to be on her mind, and it worked because she met up with him in New York as soon as she got back. Jordan’s working really hard, and he wants her to take him seriously. Bella likes him, but she is not over what happened with The Weeknd. She’s still got major walls up, but Jordan is doing everything he can to break them down.”

Things have started moving in the right direction for Barrett, who was spotted in Hadid’s apartment earlier this week.

A person in the know has shared: “Bella and Jordan are dating, but it is not exclusive at this point. They both really dig each other though, and they make an amazingly hot couple.”

Despite the little progress, the young woman is not ready to settle down as she continues to dive into the single life.

She was traumatized by what happened with the “Starboy” singer and is keen on taking her time before getting too serious with another man.

The source added: “Right now they are just hanging out and hooking up, having fun together. Bella would definitely like to get more serious, but she is aware of Jordan’s bad boy image, so she is very cautious.”

Fans believe that this is the right approach for Hadid and she should continue on that path.