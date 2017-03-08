Before The Wiretap Accusation, Barack Obama Did Something MEAN To Donald Trump

Angry, frustrated, and shaking his head. This is how Barack Obama reacted to the deluge of tweets and remarks made by Donald Trump accusing him of wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower.

A close aide to former President Obama said he was shocked like the rest of the world when he woke up Saturday morning to read the unsubstantiated claims made by the current leader of the free world.

Mr. Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, after a heated exchange with several of his top staffers in the Oval Office over his ties to Russia, when he went on an epic Twitter rant.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, he wrote: “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Mr. Obama’s staff member, who spoke to the media anonymously, revealed that he is adamant he did not commit the crimes that he is being accused of by Mr. Trump.

According to the person, the former senator from Illinois said the unfounded tweets have permanently destroyed the burgeoning relationship that existed between the Obamas and the Trumps.

A close source to the 44th president told Politico: “The rapport between Barack Obama and Donald Trump is unraveling, with the president convinced that Mr. Obama is undermining his nascent administration and the former president furious over Trump tweets accusing him of illegal wiretapping.”

Another aide went on to explain why the real estate mogul went off on Obama this past weekend.

Trump is angry that Obama has stopped answering his phone calls and guiding him in the extremely difficult task of being the commander-in-chief.

It has been confirmed that the Democrat and Republican have not spoken since Inauguration Day.

Trump tried to contact Mr. Obama, who has declined to pick up the phone, citing his much-needed vacation with his wife, Michelle.

At least now the world knows why Trump is angry at Obama, what can be done to calm him down is a whole other question.