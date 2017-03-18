Beau “Casper” Smart Gives His Blessing to J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez started her new relationship with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez with a blast and people don’t actually know what to think. But not Beau “Casper” Smart, J.Lo’s ex-boyfriend, whose support for her is undying.

Smart wishes Jennifer nothing but “the best” in her relationship with Rodriguez, saying that he and his ex are now friends and have lots of respect and love for each other. His love story with the singer may be over, but not his support.

J.Lo and A-Rod have been dating for a few weeks now, and things seem to be going great. The 47-years old singer loves Miami while she and her kids have been having fun with Rodriguez lately.

Lopez even giggles when she talks about the baseball legend and thinks that Alex is magnificent. She is very impressed and compliments him on what a gentleman he is.

If you ask us, it seems that “slow” isn’t in Jennifer’s vocabulary, because the “Jenny From The Block” singer acts very excited, similar to how she did when she got involved with Drake.

Casper Smart was asked if he’s in favor of Lopez and Rodriguez’s budding relationship and the 26-years old performer-choreographer gave a positive response, saying that he’s happy for his ex and wants nothing but the best for her. A very classy act from Beau’s behalf.

Lopez and Smart began dating in 2011 and all seemed milk and honey until they decided to split for the first time in 2014. They gave their relationship another shot in 2015 before bailing their love story again in August 2016.

Jennifer Lopez hasn’t been so lucky lately, with her relationship with Drake ending after just a couple of months. Her new love A-Rod, however, seems to make her happy, but who knows what will happen next.