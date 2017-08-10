‘BBWLA’ Star Evelyn Lozada And Carl Crawford Split: Did The Baseball Player Cheat On His Fiance?

Other than the drama with co-star Jackie Christie, Evelyn Lozada’s story line on “Basketball Wives: LA” revolved around the mogul mom trying to conceive baby number three. That won’t be happening anytime soon because the reality star and her baseball player fiance have called it quits.

Evelyn and Carl Crawford got engaged in 2013 and welcomed a baby boy one year after. The ex-MLB athlete proposed with a ring valued over $1 million.

Since then, the 41-year-old has been flaunting her huge rock around town and in social media photos. Not long after the birth of their son, the two wanted to try for another.

In a few episodes Lozada speaks on the trouble she’s been having to get pregnant and is even seen injecting herself with shots prescribed by a fertility doctor.

Fast forward to the beginning of August, rumors swirled that the couple has decided to separate. On August 10, a rep for the mother of two confirmed that Carl and Evelyn have been broken up since February!

The news is very surprising because she’s still engaged to Carl in the last season of “Basketball Wives” that just aired its finale three days ago (which goes to show how long ago these episodes were taped).

The reason for the split may be due to infidelity on Carl’s part.

It wouldn’t be hard to believe because Evelyn agreed to marry Carl extremely soon after her divorce from Chad Ochocinco in 2012 leading sources to think that she didn’t spend enough time getting to know Crawford’s ways.

The model always tried to keep her relationship with Carl on the low, even making it clear that she will never have a TV wedding, but the efforts didn’t work out. Although the exes are getting used to the single life, they have decided to remain friends.

Lozada is living in Arizona while Crawford is residing in Houston. Why do you think the two called off their engagement?