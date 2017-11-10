FREE NEWSLETTER
BBC Cancels Ed Westwick Drama Film, Halts Production On ‘White Gold’ After Rape Allegations

Barry Rice Posted On 11/10/2017
BBC

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, another Hollywood figure is now feeling the effects of being accused of sexual misconduct. Two women have come forward this week to accuse former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick of rape. As a result, two of his upcoming projects are now in limbo.

Westwick was set to co-star alongside Bill Nighy in an upcoming holiday adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence for the BBC.

The British network has now announced it will not be airing the drama film until the matter surrounding Westwick has been settled.

Westwick also has a starring role in the BBC2 drama White Gold, which is currently in production for its upcoming second season.

The production company behind that series has announced that filming has been halted while Westwick deals with the allegations.

On November 7, actress Kristina Cohen went public, accusing Westwick of raping her in February 2014; she has since filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

In response, Westwick said, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

The next day, another actress named Aurélie Wynn came forward to say Cohen’s story had many parallels with her own rape at the hands of Westwick in July 2014.

Westwick continues to categorically deny both claims, issuing a new statement in which he called the accusations against him “provably untrue.”

It was on the CW series Gossip Girl that Westwick first came to prominence, though he had appeared in several British dramas beforehand.

He’s since gone on to have multiple film roles and has put in guest appearances on a number of different television programs.

Amazon had picked up the rights to stream Ordeal by Innocence in the United States, while Netflix plays host to White Gold in international markets. Neither company has yet to issue a statement regarding the allegations against Westwick.

