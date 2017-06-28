Batgirl Alicia Silverstone Slams Wonder Woman Hype

Since June when it premiered, Wonder Woman has made $657 million worldwide and gained an impressive 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes! The film has been considered a huge milestone for female heroes on the big screen. However, not everyone agrees that it’s the best thing since the Suffragettes!

Alicia Silverstone, who has played the role of Batgirl in 1997’s Batman and Robin, downplayed the impact the movie has on female representation in Hollywood in during an interview.

She argued that there have been many movies with female leads before Wonder Woman.

‘I think about, but what about all those wonderful comedians who are females who have had massive hits? I don’t know. I just feel like, over the years, there was Mean Girls, there was Clueless, over time we have had so many movies that have been female-driven,’ Silverstone argued.

Silverstone also starred in the 1995 teen comedy Clueless.

Now, the actress is getting ready for the 2018 debut of her new series, American Woman, in which she plays a single mother in the 1970s.

It is safe to say that the ’70s were a decade that really did bring a chance when it comes to female emancipation.

But the star said that the themes of female empowerment are often only accepted when they are in the form of big blockbusters.

She once again ripped Wonder Woman, saying that sometimes the quieter and less flashy productions are more important because they are able to touch someone enough to make a change.

Speaking about the 20th anniversary of Batman and Robin, Silverstone admitted she’d love to reprise her role.

However, she added that she’d like to see some changes when it came to her costume, such as making the boobs smaller and toning down the nipples!

