‘Basketball Wives’ Star Tami Roman Gets Called Out By ‘Love And Hip Hop Miami’ Star Over Stolen Video Ideas: “No Wonder You Can’t Conceive”

“Love and Hip Hop Miami” is still in its filming stage, but fans are watching drama play out on social media. A cast member from the new show is calling out “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman for stealing her video idea. Things took a turn for the worse when the woman mentioned, that goes by the name Skrawberry, took a serious low blow towards her VH1 network mate.

Many of Roman’s social media followers favorite posts involve Tami, in a bonnet, telling it like it is. It’s been named the “Bonnet Chronicles.” Skrawberry claims that Tami stole her idea for the video and is now even taking discussion topics.

Receipts were pulled, and celebrity blog Fameolous confirmed that Skrawberry had a similar concept that dates back before Tami did hers. Skrawberry’s was posted in 2012 while the “BBWLA” personality started hers in 2016.

Roman addressed the drama by posting that she was going to ignore everything that’s being said. In a caption she stated: “I could address the asinine, moronic, absurd, ludicrous, and downright mediocrity to give you 5 minutes worth of shine & storyline for your show…but you’d have to be able to comprehend, communicate at a higher level and formulate a complete sentence… ain’t nobody got time to wait for that… I’m busy.”

Skrawberry proceeded to accuse the 47-year-old of idea theft and insinuated that she couldn’t conceive another child because she smokes so many cigarettes.

The TV newcomer was referring to the fact that Tami and her football player boyfriend have been trying to have a baby for years, but, unfortunately has suffered multiple miscarriages.

The comment has put Skrawberry under fire. Many fans also admit that Skrawberry may have done her “Bonnet Chronicles” first, but Tami does them better.

Advertisement

Who do you think is in the wrong in this whole fiasco?