Barron Trump Statement From The White House Asks For Privacy

Barron Trump was a victim of online bullying and mean jokes in recent months. His father, Donald Trump’s White House has had enough of all the negative attention and is asking that the 10-year-old be given a real chance to grow outside of the political limelight. The tasteless joke that was tweeted by “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich Friday was apparently a turning point in the way the Internet approached the 45th U.S. president’s youngest son. The comedian got suspended indefinitely, and a few famous people said it was time to leave the child alone.

Big media organizations decided only to cover Barron when he makes public appearances with his father. Moreover, Chelsea Clinton pleaded with the country to let him be a kid. Clinton’s touching words were followed by a tweet from Ivanka Trump. Those developments completely changed the narrative, and more people started asking the new administration for an official response. This came via a statement that was put out on Tuesday.

It read: “It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

Some people on the left blame the business mogul for this situation. They say the way he destroyed other people during the campaign makes it hard to defend his family against unfair attacks. Thankfully, those individuals are a small minority.

Most Americans agree that bullying a child is not acceptable no matter who their parents are.