Barron Trump Returns To The Spotlight After A Picture Of Him Wins Award

After Donald Trump’s son, Barron was in the spotlight for a while and people were angry at how media exploited him, it became generally accepted that the boy was off-limits!

The discussions on whether the kid should be robbed of his right to privacy and so, to a normal childhood just because he’s the son of the president were heated but in the end the idea that he should not be covered too much by the press was the most pregnant discourse.

However, the topic once again returned to the forefront because of a picture of the 10 year old boy looking out of the car window received an award. The photo was taken during the inauguration day and it also features Donald Trump giving a thumbs up.

Recently, the White House News Photographers Association awarded the picture in question in the inauguration category.

And now, the big question returns: “…given the media blackout on children of the president, how far can we go in analyzing this now acclaimed piece of journalism? To what extent is it respectful (or safe) to tease out the meaning, power and symbolism of the prized scene?”

The photo has not been kept from the public view ever since it was taken and so, it most definitely was accessible to anyone regardless of being awarded or not. However, obviously enough, after it was awarded, the picture gained a lot more visibility and naturally so did Barron Trump.

The pic has been online ever since it was snapped and right after posted on Twitter by the photographer, Jabin Botsford‏ with the caption: “President @realDonaldTrump gives a thumbs up as his son Baron looks out during the inaugural parade on Penn Ave in Washington today. #trump”