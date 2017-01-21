Barron Trump Joke Lands SNL Writer Katie Rich In Hot Water

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich made a tasteless joke about Barron Trump, and the Internet is going after the comedy show to get the 33-year-old Chicago native fired. Rich, who joined the program in December 2013, mostly works on the “Weekend Update” portion of SNL. The young woman deleted the offending tweet, but the backlash is still brewing in conservative media. Some liberals also went after the comedian because they find children should be off limits.

Advertisement

Is it okay to make fun of President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son in a vicious manner? The answer to this question is a resounding no and Rich is learning that lesson the hard way. The television writer wrote on Friday: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Social media did not respond well to the tweet. Three hours later, Rich decided to delete it, and set her account private. Her critics want NBC and the bosses behind SNL to fire her.

The controversial joke implied that something is wrong with Barron. This is nothing new. People who oppose the new president are obsessed with Barron’s behavior. The prevalent theory is that he has autism. The Trump family has never addressed the rumor.

Some signs seem to indicate that it might be the case, but mental disorder and violence are no laughing matter. Rich should have found a better way to go after the new administration. The idea of an adult making fun of a child is not particularly appealing.

Advertisement

There is enough material coming from Donald Trump, no need to go after a preteen, who did not ask to be put in the limelight.