Barron Trump Joke Lands SNL Writer Katie Rich In Hot Water

Mel Walker Posted On 01/21/2017
Barron Trump Donald Trump Melania TrampCredit: Chron.com

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich made a tasteless joke about Barron Trump, and the Internet is going after the comedy show to get the 33-year-old Chicago native fired. Rich, who joined the program in December 2013, mostly works on the “Weekend Update” portion of SNL. The young woman deleted the offending tweet, but the backlash is still brewing in conservative media. Some liberals also went after the comedian because they find children should be off limits.

Is it okay to make fun of President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son in a vicious manner? The answer to this question is a resounding no and Rich is learning that lesson the hard way. The television writer wrote on Friday: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Social media did not respond well to the tweet. Three hours later, Rich decided to delete it, and set her account private. Her critics want NBC and the bosses behind SNL to fire her.

The controversial joke implied that something is wrong with Barron. This is nothing new. People who oppose the new president are obsessed with Barron’s behavior. The prevalent theory is that he has autism. The Trump family has never addressed the rumor.

Some signs seem to indicate that it might be the case, but mental disorder and violence are no laughing matter. Rich should have found a better way to go after the new administration. The idea of an adult making fun of a child is not particularly appealing.

There is enough material coming from Donald Trump, no need to go after a preteen, who did not ask to be put in the limelight.

Barron Trump Joke Katie RichTwitter

GLass
01/21/2017 at 10:26 pm
The new face of liberalism….attacking and bullying 10 year old children….but don’t worry she will be embraced and shielded by the liberal establishment.


Brian
01/21/2017 at 9:52 pm
The media, including Katie Rich, respected the privacy of the Obama Children. NBC and SNL need to send a message that bullying ANY ten year old child is unacceptable. Fire Katie Rich now! Boycott SNL and their advertisers if they don’t do it.


Steve Ellsworth
01/21/2017 at 6:19 pm
She needs to be fired on the spot, I don’t care who or what you are, kids shouldn’t be talked about regardless who the parents are. If was Trump I’d make sure she never has another job of writing comedy for any series, she’d have a 8 to 4 job working like real folks. Maybe her life on easy street is over.


Loretta Keith
01/21/2017 at 5:30 pm
I am sickened by the actions of those who aren’t happy with the election and choose to attack the defenseless.Wake up! Get over yourself and realize a new day has dawned.There are consequences for your actions.Americans have spoken.We are tired of the pity parties and tantrums.Bullies will not be tolerated. Bullying a child through social media makes you look like a demented coward.


Crystal
01/21/2017 at 4:56 pm
Why is this article calling her a “young woman”? She’s 33 years old!! She’s an adult that took a shot at a ten year old child!


tenshi7angel
01/21/2017 at 4:05 pm
Jokes are funny. This however is not funny.


Sherry Morton
01/21/2017 at 3:18 pm
Katie Rich needs to be fired now. There is a petition online to have her fired. Google Petition to fire Katie Rich. This vile woman not only insulted and hurt this child and his family, she insults all victims of school shootings. This is not a joke Katie. She also insults all parents doing the best they can to raise children. What kind of a sick twisted mind would look at a normal, innocent 10 year old boy and have such filth go through their mind. Please sign the petition. I did. I will not back down until NBC and SNL fire this woman An apology is not enough.





