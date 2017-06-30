Barron Trump Is The Only Reason Melania Is Staying With Donald, Claims Mika Brzezinski

Barron and Melania just got dragged in the bitter feud between Donald Trump and the co-hosts of “Morning Joe” that has captivated the planet.

For the past 48 hours, there has been a war of words and threats to reveal embarrassing secrets coming from Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and the current President of the United States.

It all started when the former politician and the reporter dared to criticize the New York billionaire after he was caught with fake Time magazine covers that were plastered at several offices of his golf clubs.

POTUS, who can not handle criticism, took to Twitter, of course, to slam the couple in a series of tweets that had Democrats and Republicans saying he went too far.

The 45th leader of the free world wrote: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski and Trump have been going back and forth on social media with a series of cruel and personal attacks.

The latest one claims that Melania Trump despises Donald and she is only with him for their son, Barron’s sake.

According to Scarborough’s fiancée, the first lady has the worst job in this world – being Donald’s wife.

The MSNBC host said: “I know Melania. I have not talked to her in months, but if my gut is right, I do not think she is going to put up with it much longer. I know nothing. That is just my instinct, and I go with my gut, and my gut is always right.”

Brzezinski went on to add: “She has the worst job in the country, she is there for the sake of her young son, Barron. I am just telling you, Melania has got the worst job in the country, and I do not think she wants to do it a lot longer. I think she will do it for as long as she has to for her son, and that is it.”

Before the former model moved into the White House, an insider spoke to several publications and said Melania and Donald were sleeping in separate bedrooms and they were going through marital woes.

The family friend added: “They have separate bedrooms. They never spend the night together — ever. Melania does not keep hidden from everyone around her how miserable she is. Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible. She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him.”

A rep for Melania denied the allegations at the time.