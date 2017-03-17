Barron Trump Is Now The Hero Of A Stunning Comic Book

When we think about manga we picture, among other things, handsome boys with perfect side-swept bangs, aristocratic demeanor, and arrogant, cold stares.

Although Barron Trump can easily fit that mold, we never thought about the President’s 10-year-old son being a character in a manga – until it actually happened!

Thanks to Brooklyn-based artist Joy Ling, who created The Adventures of Barron and His Loud-Mouthed President Father, the child has become a popular culture icon!

The story follows Barron, a 10-year-old kid obsessed with Pokémon, that couldn’t care less about his father’s presidency.

Funnily enough, Barron teams up with former first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama to investigate a “mysterious anomaly” brought about by his father becoming the 45th President of the United States.

“His father sees this as rebelling, but all Barron wants to do is live a normal life,” Ling stated about the comic.

“He tries to persuade his father to do certain things in order to solve the problem, but that in itself is an obstacle that Barron must overcome.”

Ling, like many others, was very shocked when Trump won the elections. Furthermore, the artist revealed that his inspiration was a meme of Barron in tears, drawn in the manga style that read: “My loud, annoying dad is president, so the quiet unassuming life I wanted is completely over!”

This is how The Adventures of Barron and His Loud-Mouthed President Father was born.

“All I want to do is watch Netflix and play Pokémon,” Barron says in the comic and his desire to live a normal and simple childhood was the perfect reason to portray Barron as a nemesis of sorts to his father who is not a big fan of simplicity.

“I thought that there could be a lot of hilarious situations arising from these two types of personalities interacting with each other,” explained Ling.

Despite the fact that her comic book is literally about the Presidential family, the artist opted not to be too political with the storyline and instead chose to make the story a comedy with fantasy elements. In Ling’s opinion, such ways of seeing things help us process shocking situations in a positive way.

Advertisement

The artist stated that the reason she chose manga as the style for her comic is because it is so expressive. If the first story sells enough copies, Ling promised to release four volumes, one for every year of Donald Trump in office.