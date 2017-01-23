Barron Trump at His Father’s Inauguration: High Five Fails, Yawns and Babies

There were a lot of awkward moments during Donald Trump’s inauguration and I’m sure some of you have noticed how weird the atmosphere was, but maybe you missed out on the hilarious high five fail between Melania and Barron Trump.

This one moment sums up the entire day’s proceedings.

It has to be one of the weirdest high five attempt/denied ever! It’s probably the worst considering the place and time of it are a little unconventional.

How do things like this happen at a Presidential inauguration? Oh year, Donald Trump is the new President.

Check it out!

Although the moment was pretty embarrassing for the first family, it’s not the only one. The cameras at the inauguration also captured Barron snatching his hand away when Melania tried to hold it. Pretty basic 10 year-old-embarrassed-by-mommy behavior – no biggie!

Furthermore, Barron kept yawning the whole time, not finding the ceremony fun in the slightest. There were so many other places he’d rather have been…

Twitter users and even celebrities could not help but poke some harmless fun at Donald Trump, using Barron’s boredom as a representation of what we all felt while watching the inauguration.

“We are all Barron Trump,” tweeted Scarlett Johanson.

“As someone who once was a ten year old, I can confirm that #BarronTrump is thinking of a hundred things he would rather be doing right now.” (Tim Saxby)

This is not the first time Barron Trump has been filmed trying his best to stay awake while present at one of his father’s events.

Coming back to making high fives great again, Barron had his share of being left hanging when a baby refused to high five him later in the day. Brutal stuff considering that’s pretty much all infants know how to do.