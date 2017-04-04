Barbra Streisand Mentoring Justin Bieber On How To Stay Relevant?

Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun has been caught having a super secret meeting with none other than Barbra Streisand’s manager, Martin Erlichman.

Now, one insider has revealed that the reason for the meeting was for giving Justin some advice on his career from Streisand who has more experience.

Barbra and her longtime manager have “seen everything” and so they are entitled to speak on what really goes into having a long and successful career because fame is a fickle thing that can disappear as sudden as it comes if the artist is not careful.

The two managers discussed every aspect of the cruel business and Braun is set to take the wisdom and pieces of advice he gained from Erlichman to Justin Bieber.

Although it looked unusual for the two managers to meet and for the two stars to be linked in such unexpected mentor-mentee relationship, according to the insider: “It hasn’t been the first time these two have met, and it won’t be the last.”

Unfortunately, however, it looks like the two stars will not be collabing anytime soon.

“Babs and Justin are not working on a secret project together and they certainly have no plans to record together,” the source claimed.

The meeting was in fact centered around giving Bieber a piece of advice on how to be successful even 60 years into his career as Streisand has managed to do.

The young star is very interested in staying relevant and it looks like he is starting to feel scared about slowly fading from fame as new stars take central stage. Bieber does not want to be overshadowed and so he appreciates Streisand’s insight very much.

Do you think Streisand’s advice will be able to save his career?