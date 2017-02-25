Barbara Bush To Headline Planned Parenthood Fundraiser In Texas

Barbara Pierce Bush, one of former President George W. Bush’s twin daughters, is set to make a big political statement by headlining a fundraiser next week for Planned Parenthood in Forth Worth, Texas.

The 35-year-old health care activist will be the keynote speaker at the event.

This move comes at a time when Planned Parenthood has become a very controversial and thorny political issue. A judge in Texas has just blocked an effort to defund the organization.

On one side, Democrats say that Planned Parenthood is essential to some communities where women have less access to decent health care services.

For Republicans, because of its support of abortion, the organization should not be receiving funding from the government.

Barbara Pierce Bush has no official political affiliation although most members of her family are Republicans. She sees herself as an independent thinker and has never taken a side in the political arena.

While the idea of a person named Bush headlining a Planned Parenthood event may seem surprising, it is not really the case when you dig a little deeper.

Her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, is pro-choice and a supporter of same-sex marriage. The ex-FLOTUS surprised many when she released her memoir, “Spoken from the Heart,” in 2010, and took a different stance on those topics than what her husband advocated as president.

At the time, Laura Bush said: “I understand his viewpoint. I really do. I understand his viewpoint. And he understands mine.”

Moreover, Barbara Pierce Bush has a friendly relationship with Cecile Richards, the current president of Planned Parenthood.