Barack Obama’s Plot To Take Down Trump’s Team, Starting With Michael Flynn

According to a White House insider, Barack Obama masterminded the downfall of President Donald Trump‘s ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Obama has allegedly used his final days in the Oval Office to plan a campaign to take Flynn down — and the December 29 booby trap that nabbed Flynn talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about lifting sanctions against Moscow was only the final blow.

“Intelligence agencies, on orders from the President, regularly monitor correspondence and conversations by Russian diplomats,” a Beltway insider shared.

“But the difference here is that Obama and the Democrats believed Vladimir Putin meddled in the election, and the Trump team had communication with the Russians during and after the election.”

“As a result, Obama ordered — or at the very least he was aware of – the continued monitoring of Russian diplomats in America.”

Obama’s team was aware of Flynn communicating with Kislyak in the waning days of their administration. James R. Clapper Jr., the director of national intelligence, and John Brennan, the CIA director at the time, feared that Flynn “had put himself in a compromising position.”

“Anyone who had access to this information could have taken the information with them or known who had it. If their motivation was to destabilize or destroy the Trump Administration, a leak against Flynn achieved just that,” shared the source.

“This was a coordinated attack from Obama and his team!”

Indeed, according to reports, the national media aimed at “discrediting Flynn” in conjunction with the Iran nuclear deal were also part of Obama’s ploy.

Now, even though Obama is gone from the White House, his former staffers are still acting on his quest.

“Obama’s minions are using their remaining days in office acting as spies to hatch plots and deploy booby traps to embarrass and destabilize the Trump Administration even as it takes office,” said Dick Morris, a political campaign consultant.

“Former General Michael Flynn is their first victim. But there will be others.”

Obama praised protesters who opposed President Trump’s controversial immigration order.

“There is an unwritten rule that former presidents wouldn’t comment on what a current president is doing,” former CIA agent, Dr. Jim Garrow explained.

“Obama clearly doesn’t care about precedent.”

“Obama is seeking the continuation of his left wing agenda to reject anything President Trump does,” added Ronald Kessler, an expert on national security.

“Wide swaths of employees disagree with Trump, and some will foment dissent.”